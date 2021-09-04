Circleville - Billy E. Lockard, 60, of Circleville, Ohio, passed away at home on Sept. 1, 2021.
Billy was born on Aug. 30, 1961 in Circleville and was a 1979 graduate of Teays Valley.
He had worked for Blacklick and Slate Run Metro Parks. Billy was proud to ride with The Ohio Patriot Guard Riders, past president of Pickaway Township Fire Department and had also served as a paramedic for Circleville and EMS of Mt. Sterling, Williamsport and Deer Creek.
He was a member of Ducks Unlimited and also Community United Methodist Church in Circleville.
Billy was preceded in death by father, Billy E. Lockard; and nephew, Nathan Gloyd.
Billy is survived by children, Justin and Joseph Lockard, and their mother, Victoria Lockard; Jillian Lockard, and her mother, Jennifer Lockard; his mother, Addie A. Lockard; brother, Terry (Pauline) Lockard; sister, Cindy Cathel; niece, Nicole Timmons; cousins, Renee and Karen Bircher, Rhonda Meeks, Diane Bressler; best friends, Mark Prater, Carla Meinberger, Robin Robbins, Julie Brown, Don and Karen Mitchum; his beloved dog, Panda.
Visitation will be held from 2-6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 5 with funeral service following at 6 p.m. at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 West Main Street, Ashville 43103 with Pastor Ted Davis officiating.
Due to COVID, masks are encouraged.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ohio Patriot Guard Riders at www.ohiopgr.org or Slate Run Metro Park, 1375 Winchester Southern Road, Canal Winchester, Ohio 43110.
Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com. Billy E. Lockard