Kingston - Billy Joe Congrove, 84, of Kingston, passed away peacefully on April 25, 2023 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born on December 27, 1938, in Hallsville, the son of the late Eldon Franklin and Isabel Lily (Kerns) Congrove, Sr.. On March 16, 1957, he united in marriage with his loving wife of 66 years, Patricia (Lunsford) Congrove, who survives.
Billy Joe is also survived by his daughter, Linda Congrove; grandchildren, Julie (BJ) Bass, David Congrove, and Bradley Congrove; siblings, Eldon "Buck" (Joyce) Congrove, Roy Congrove, Joyce Bivens, and Dean Congrove; and numerous other special family members and friends whom he cherished.
In addition to his parents, Billy Joe was preceded in death by his son, Michael Congrove; sister-in-law, Alice Congrove; and special nephews, Dan Congrove and Roy A. Congrove.
Billy Joe was a 1956 graduate of Kingston High School and retired from DuPont of Circleville after 41 years of service. A full obituary is available on the funeral home's website.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at the HILL FUNERAL HOME, Kingston with Rev. Barry Bennett and Mr. Willie Davis officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Kingston. The family will receive friends Saturday from 4 - 7 p.m. at Hills. Memorial contributions may be made in Billy Joe's honor to the Ross County Humane Society (2308 Lick Run Rd #A, Chillicothe, OH 45601), ALS Association of Central and Southern Ohio (1170 Old Henderson Rd #221, Columbus, OH 43220), and American Heart Association (9825 Kenwood Rd, Blue Ash, OH 45242). Condolences can be made on Billy Joe's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com. Billy Joe Congrove
To plant a tree in memory of Billy Congrove as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
