Billy R. “Bilkey” Neal, 63, of Circleville passed away on Nov.24, 2019.
He was born on June 24, 1956 in Ross County to Kelly and E. Marie (Ackley) Neal Sr.
He was a member of Eagles #685.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Robert “Bob” E. Neal I, Kelly W. “Jack” Neal, and Philip James Neal; nephew, Kelly E. Neal; great-nephew, Tyler Weiss; and by sister-in-law, Marlene Burns Neal.
Billy is survived by his children, Tymber (Junior West) Neal, and Laklyn Marie Neal and their mother Twana Neal; grandchildren, Nevaeh Klyn , Grace Ann Marie and James Oscar Browning; sister, Mary Ellen Neal (Tony) Hughes; nieces and nephews, Rob Neal, Adam (Cindy) Weiss, Ronda Neal, and Kyle Hughes; and by several great-nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with burial to follow in Springbank Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday from 12 to 1 p.m.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the funeral home in Billy’s name.
Wellman Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
