Billy Ray Thompson

Grove City formerly Ashville - Billy Ray "Tilly" Thompson, 81 of Grove City, OH passed away peacefully at home with family on Thursday, December 8, 2022. Billy was born on October 13, 1941 in Flatwoods, KY to the late James and Lucille Vanderhoof (Thompson) Howard. He was a member of the Teamster Local 413 and a retired truck driver from Roadway Express. He enjoyed spending time with his family and watching his grandchildren in all they were involved in.

