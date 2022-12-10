Grove City formerly Ashville - Billy Ray "Tilly" Thompson, 81 of Grove City, OH passed away peacefully at home with family on Thursday, December 8, 2022. Billy was born on October 13, 1941 in Flatwoods, KY to the late James and Lucille Vanderhoof (Thompson) Howard. He was a member of the Teamster Local 413 and a retired truck driver from Roadway Express. He enjoyed spending time with his family and watching his grandchildren in all they were involved in.
Besides his parents, Billy is preceded in death by his loving wife of 59 years Dee in July 2021; brothers Michael Howard, James Thompson, Robert Thompson; brother-in-law Joe Bush.
Billy is survived by his children Dawn (John) Carothers of Ashville and Timothy (Jackie) Thompson of Obetz; grandchildren Brooke (Blake) Cruise, Brad and Brenna Carothers and Karly (Kelsey) Ries; siblings Donald (Cappie) Thompson, Katrina (Paul) Hamilton, Katherine Bush; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Monday, December 12th and from 10-11 before the 11:00 a.m. Funeral Service on Tuesday, December 13th at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St. Ashville 43103 with Scott Cline officiating. Interment will follow at Harrison Township Cemetery in South Bloomfield. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mount Carmel Palliative and Hospice Services, 777 W. State St., Suite 501, Columbus, Ohio 43222. Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com Billy Ray Thompson
