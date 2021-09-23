Laurelville - Billy E. Routte, 78, of Laurelville, passed away Sept. 20, 2021 at his home.
He was born on Aug. 23, 1943 to Wallace and Leona (Smith) Routte.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Sarajane Kyle.
Billy is survived by his wife, Mary, of 57 years; two daughters, Teresa Bircher, Andrea Karr; grandchildren, Tony (Melissa) Bircher, Joel Karr and Ethan Karr; great-grandchildren, Dalton Bircher, Kai Cofer and Bryce Bircher; brother-in-law, Gale Kyle.
Billy was retired from DuPont. He loved woodworking and playing bingo. Billy volunteered his time at the Laurelville Food Pantry after retirement.
A family graveside service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Billy Routte