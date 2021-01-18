Circleville - Billy P. "Bill" Wittenbrook, 92, of Circleville, Ohio (formerly of Lewisville and Woodsfield, Ohio), passed away Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 at the Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus, Ohio.
He was born at Woodsfield, Ohio on April 18, 1928, a son of the late Harry L. and Blanche Nalley Wittenbrook.
Bill was a retired master barber and was a former custodial supervisor at the Arizona Sonora Desert Museum, Tucson, Arizona. He honorably served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict.
Bill was active with the DASH Animal Rescue in Ashville, Ohio and enjoyed rescuing dogs.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Clyde (Marjorie) Wittenbrook; and extended family member, Peggy Patton-Brenot.
Surviving are his life-partner of 44 years, Richard Patton, of Circleville, Ohio; one daughter, Marla Kuhn, of Kingston, Ohio; extended family members, Steven (Cheri) Brenot, of Circleville, Shawn Brenot, Timothy (Amber) Moore, all of Circleville, Ohio, Preston Harding, of Columbus, Ohio, Shannon Brenot, Ryia Brenot, both of Circleville, Ohio, Kelly Howard, of Missouri, Heather Aranda, of Ozawkie, Kansas, Heidi Stepp, of Topeka, Kansas; five fur kids, Punki, Cissie, Minnie, Sammy and Ziggy.
There will be no visitation.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Inurnment will be held in the Oaklawn Cemetery, Woodsfield, Ohio at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Watters Funeral Home, Woodsfield, Ohio. Billy Wittenbrook