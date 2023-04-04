Laurelville - Bishop Henry C. "Pops" Adams, 90, completed his earthly mission and entered Heaven's gates on April 1, 2023, surrounded by his family. He was born June 9, 1932 to the late Acie and Hazel (Wilks) Adams in Overda, KY. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Grace Adams, his sister and brother-in-law, M. Ellen and Bill Higgins, the mother of his children, Dixie (Humphrey) Adams, wife's, Norma (Hopkins) Adams and Juanita (Robinson) Adams, and son-in-law Dennis Myers. He is survived by his 4 children; Judy (Brian) Adams, Janet Myers, Joyce (Jim) Fisher and Jerry (Debbie) Adams; 6 grandchildren; Rachel (Matt) Wooding, Rebecca (D.J.) Sigler, Jeffery (Heather) Butts, Emmalynn Fisher, Daniel and Nathan Adams; 6 great grandchildren; Joshua Sigler, Lucas Wooding, Colston Miller, Cora and Cameryn Butts, and Avalee Fisher. Also surviving are his brothers, Roy (Rosie) Adams, Jolly (Loraine) Adams, and Matthew (Susan) Adams and several nieces and nephews. Bishop Henry was a minister and Pastor for 64 years, Pastoring Laurelville Tabernacle for 55 years. He helped build and establish churches, ordained Bishops, Ministers and Deacons, in several states and Old Mexico. He had a tent ministry and traveled the country for several years, preaching the Gospel, including Old Mexico 5 times, preaching through an interpreter. He ran the race and finished the course to hear Welcome Home, my Son! Funeral services will be on Friday, April 7, 2023 at 10:30 at The Laurelville Tabernacle, Laurelville, Ohio. Visitation will be on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. at the Church. Burial will be in Hallsville Cemetery.Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Bishop Henry C. "Pops" Adams
