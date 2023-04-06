Galloway - Blaine Emerson Price, 37, of Galloway, Ohio passed away after a 3 year battle with cancer. Born on April 9, 1985 and passed away on April 3, 2023. He was preceded in death by his father, Fred T. Price, his mother Colleen Adams Rittinger, and brother Scott Price Rittinger. He is survived by dad Danny Rittinger of Galloway, Ohio, mom Koni Price, Columbus, Ohio, brother, Fred Price, Grove City, sister Taylor Price, Columbus, sister-in-law Elizabeth Emmons Price, niece, Kaley (Sam) Timmons, nephew Kyle Price and great nephew Carter Timmons and Belinda Adams and by several aunts, uncles and cousins. Blaine started his working career at 16 working 2 years at Big Bear of Hilliard, and the past 19 years at Kroger of Galloway, Ohio. Blain continued to work throughout his days with cancer, often being ask, "Why don't you take time off." His answer was always "For 8 hours a day I come here and forget I have cancer." And that is what he done until the past 6 months at which time his body told him he couldn't do it any longer. A big thank you to his Kroger family who loved and supported him throughout it all. A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 from 2-4 at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Blaine Price
