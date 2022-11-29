Circleville - Bobby Leroy Giffin, 69, of Circleville passed away on November 25, 2022. He was born on March 12, 1953 in Pickaway County to Paul and Margaret (Griffey) Giffin. He was a long haul truck driver and served as a Sergeant of the United States Marine Corps. Bob was preceeded in death by his parents and sister Barb McManus. Bob is survived by his wife Mary (Wallace) Giffin; children Sherry (Teets) Austin, T.J. and Tammy Giffin; step children Felicia Wallace, Betsy, Seth, Cathline, Jason, Paul VanGundy and Jarome Wallace; lifelong friend Bill and Penny Hisonbaugh and by several nieces and nephews and grandchildren. Funeral services will be on Friday, December 2, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with burial to follow in Forest Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice for the care and love they showed to Bob and his family. Memorial contributions are suggested to Promedica Home Health Hospice and Palliative Care, 116 Morris Road, Circleville, Ohio 43113. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Bobby Giffin
To plant a tree in memory of Bobby Giffin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Trending Recipe Videos
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.