Circleville - Bonadine "Bonnie" L. Fausnaugh, lifelong resident of Circleville, passed away on Aug. 5, 2021.
Bonnie was born Nov. 25, 1947 to Harley and Violet Reed.
Her parents preceded her in death, along with her siblings, Butch (Judy) Reed, Beulah (Reed) Walsh; and her sister-by-choice, Margaret Wilkins.
Bonnie is survived by her husband, Stanley Fausnaugh; nieces and nephews, Timothy Neff, Jim (Cheryl) Neff, Joseph (Laurie) Neff, Theresa Ramey, Tamara (Scott) Neff Swaggerty, Albert Kirkendall, Jonda (Daniel) Cheuvront; as well as many other nieces, nephews, and friends.
Bonnie was a longtime employee at Brown Memorial Home and will be missed for her loving and generous spirit.
Family will receive visitors on Wed. Aug. 11 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral and Cremation Service, 151 East Main Street, prior to a 1 p.m. funeral service with burial to follow at Forest Cemetery.
Please visit www.schoedinger.com to leave memories and condolences for Bonnie's family. Bonnie Fausnaugh