Bonnie Katherine Giffin, 76, of Circleville, passed away on November 2, 2020 in St. Ann’s Hospital. She was born on September 23, 1944 in Circleville, the daughter of Andrew and Maggie (Peters) Smith. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Marie Pollock and brother, Willard Smith. She is survived by her loving husband, Ronnie Giffin; daughter Maggie (Jason) Emerson; grandsons, Kenny (Christina) Giffin and Jason Lee; our precious great grandson, Christopher; sister, Rosie (Freddie) Chamberlain; many nieces and nephews. Bonnie was a wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt to many nieces and nephews. She was a sweet loving caring lady who wasn’t afraid to tell you how she felt. Her smile was contagious and she loved with her whole heart. Bonnie’s memory will live on in the lives she touched. Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday November 7, 2020 at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville. Burial will be in Forest Cemetery. Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. Friday. COVID-19 restrictions will apply. Online condolences may be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.