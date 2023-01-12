Bonnie Koch

Circleville - Bonnie Lou Wells Koch peacefully passed into heaven on Monday, January 9, 2023. She was the daughter of Dorotha "Dorothy" Wells and Claude "Bogey" Wells, owners of both Weaver and Wells and Wells' Restaurants, Circleville. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother Tommy "Tom" Wells.

