Bonnie Koch

Circleville - Bonnie Lou Wells Koch peacefully passed into heaven on Monday, January 9, 2023. She was the daughter of Dorotha "Dorothy" Wells and Claude "Bogey" Wells, owners of both Weaver and Wells and Wells' Restaurants, Circleville. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother Tommy "Tom" Wells.
Bonnie is survived by her husband Roger Koch whom she married on August 6, 1967, children Caryn Elizabeth (Caleb) Koch-Esterline, Ryan R.S. (Heidi) Koch, grandchildren Cicely and Analise.
She was a graduate of the Walnut High School Class of 1957 and Bliss Business College, enjoyed a career in accounting and as an executive assistant at Owens-Illinois and the Savings and Loan Bank, Circleville. While at City Loan, she met and married her husband of over 55 years, local businessman, Roger Winfield Koch.
Bonnie and Roger raised their children, Caryn and Ryan, in Circleville as Bonnie was a supermom as she was a financial manager and accountant for their two businesses, Rycar Oil and Koch's SOHIO/BP. She was a hands-on mom who was actively involved in all of her childrens' extracurricular activities taking them to and from practices, chaperoning, assisting and attending all of their events including 4-H, dance and baton, Brownies, youth baseball, softball, soccer and later Circleville athletics, band, Jr. Prom, and the Latin Club trip to Italy.
Bonnie instilled in her children an appreciation for many genres of the arts including classic film, history, antiques and genealogy. She also loved sports as well as shopping and dining. Her love and care of animals extended throughout her life with her dogs, cat, and then her five collies with her family.
She was a member of the Pickaway Garden Club, Eastern Star, the Central Ohio Gasoline Dealers Ladies' Auxiliary, and the Circle D Wednesday Morning Ladies' Bowling League through the 1970s. She was a member of Hedges' Chapel Methodist Church and later a member of Trinity Lutheran Church for over six decades where she was also a member of their choir.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church with burial to follow in Forest Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday from 4-7 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville and again on Saturday at the church from 10-11. Memorial contributions are suggested to Circle Area Humane Society or Dash Animal Rescue, 13525 Hoover Road, Ashville, Ohio 43103 or to Circle Area Humane Society, PO Box 784, Circleville, Ohio 43113. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Bonnie Koch
