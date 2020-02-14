Bonnie L. Foster, 71 of Ashville, Ohio, passed away on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at Brown Memorial in Circleville.

Bonnie was born on Dec. 12, 1948 to the late Ervin and Cousie (Montgomery) Ward in Magoffin County, Kentucky.

Bonnie was a graduate of Piketon High School and was a homemaker who lived for her boys and grandchildren.

Surviving are sons, Chris (Karrie) Foster and Brock (Sara) Foster, both of Circleville; grandchildren, Mia and Kade Foster and Ty, Max and Chase Foster; brothers, Van (Victoria) Ward, Joe (Karen) Ward and Rick Ward; sisters, Loredith (John) Hauldren and Carol (Bob) Walisa; father of her sons, Anson C. Foster; numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation from 4-8 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 17 with funeral service at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 West Main Street Ashville, Ohio 43103 with Bob Walisa officiating.

Interment will follow at Jackson Township Cemetery, state Route 104, Circleville, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Bonnie’s memory to: American Cancer Society, Central Office-PWAY, 5555 Frantz Road Dublin, Ohio 43017.

Online condolences may be made at olivercheekfuneralhome.com

Service information

Feb 17
Visitation
Monday, February 17, 2020
4:00PM-8:00PM
Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St. W
Ashville, OH 43103
Feb 18
Funeral Service
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
11:00AM
Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St. W
Ashville, OH 43103
Feb 18
Interment following funeral service
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
12:00AM
Jackson Township Cemetery
ST. RT. 104
Circleville, OH 43113
