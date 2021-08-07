Chillicothe - Bonnie Sue Adams, 75, of Chillicothe, died Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021 at her residence following a brief illness.
She was born Dec. 25, 1945 in Chillicothe, Ohio to the late Robert and Bernice Reisinger Atwood.
On Nov. 7, 1965, she married her high school sweetheart, Gerald Adams, who preceded her in death on Nov. 29, 2020.
Bonnie is survived by daughters, Angela Adams-Lunsford, Melissa Adams-Hunt (late Edward Hunt), both of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Miranda Board, Adam Lunsford, Kirstyn Adams-Hunt; great-granddaughter, Launa Lawless; sister, Becky Helterbridle, of Chillicothe; special niece, Terry Haubeil; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and sorority sisters.
Besides her parents and husband, she is predeceased by brother, Robert Leo Atwood Jr.; and son-in-law, Edward Hunt.
Bonnie was a 1964 graduate of Unioto High School, member of Walnut Street United Methodist Church, main secretary to the superintendent of Union Scioto Local Schools from 1969 to 1999 when she retired.
She was also a member of Beta Sigma Phi International from 1966 to present where she was highly involved in her chapter, Xi Theta Pi. She held many leadership positions throughout her tenure.
Bonnie was also a representative of Chillicothe City Council of Beta Sigma Phi, volunteered at the outdoor drama Tecumseh as a hostess, volunteered at Majestic Theatre and loved planting and taking care of her flower beds.
The family would like to give a special thank you to April Bane for giving mom such great care.
Visitation will be Monday, Aug. 9, 2021 from 4-7 p.m. in the Ware Funeral Home with a Beta Sigma Phi service at 6:30 p.m., all are welcome at this ritual.
There will be a combined graveside service in Springbank Cemetery at a later date.
You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com. Bonnie S. Adams