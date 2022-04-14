McArthur - Boone Dillon, 67, of McArthur, passed away Monday, April 11, 2022, at her residence.
She was born September 21, 1954, in Circleville, Ohio, daughter of the late Marvin and Marvene Marshall Rowland.
Boone was a farmer and a member of the McArthur Eagles.
She is survived by her son, Matthew (Patricia) Dillon of McArthur; daughters, Katrina Dillon and Elizabeth Davitt, both of McArthur; grandchildren, Sage, Madisen, Dale, Emma and Avery; sisters, Connie Archer of Dayton, Debbie Richards of McArthur and Vickie (Randy) Fullen of Circleville; stepmother, Frances Rowland; half-brother, Benjamin Tomas Rowland and several nieces and nephews, including a special nephew, Mark Holland.
In addition to her parents, Boone was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Marvin Rowland and brothers-in-law, Ron Archer and Larry Richards.
Funeral services will be held 12 p.m., Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Locust Grove United Methodist Church, 26544 Locust Grove Rd., McArthur, with Rev. Jerry Griffith Jr. officiating. Interment will be in Locust Grove Cemetery. Friends may call at Locust Grove United Methodist Church on Thursday, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Arrangements are by Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of Boone Dillon to Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home. P.O. Box 302, McArthur, Ohio 45651, to help with expenses.
Boone Dillon