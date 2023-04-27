Salisbury, NC - After an extensive illness, Boyd Lee Barr, 81, of Salisbury, passed away Saturday, April 22, 2023. He was born September 19, 1941 in Ringgold, Ohio to the late Homer R. and Goldie Boyer Barr.
Boyd graduated from Walnut High School and the Automation Institute. He retired from Dupont Electronics as a Microscopist with 30 years of service. Boyd was a member of the Elks Lodge #77 of Circleville, Ohio for 49 years and also a member of the Spencer Moose Lodge. In his retirement, he enjoyed restoring antique furniture, gardening, traveling, and loving on his two dogs, Mia and Luca.
He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Marsha Lyerly Barr; step-son, Gaston Mark Goodman and wife Brittany; sister, Marilyn Barr McKenzie of Lancaster, Ohio; niece, Katie H. Patton and husband Jeff; and nephew, Dave Huffer. Boyd will be greatly missed by his sister-in-laws, Cathy, Pam, and Debbie.
The family will greet friends and relatives on Friday, April 28, 2023, 10:00 am - 11:00 am at Powles Staton Funeral Home, Rockwell, NC.
The memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, April 28, 2023, in the Powles Staton Funeral Home, Rockwell, NC, with Pastor Sue Lynn White officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Boyd's church, St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 2570 St. Peter's Church Road, Salisbury, NC 28146 or Rowan County Animal Shelter, 160 Adoption Way, Salisbury, NC 28146.
Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Barr family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com. Boyd Barr
