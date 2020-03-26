Boyd E. Arledge, 80, of Circleville, Ohio, passed away March 24, 2020.
He was born Sept. 8, 1939, in Hocking County, the son of Alva and Mildred (Morrison) Arledge.
Boyd was a veteran of the United States Army and retired from Buckeye Steel Castings. He was a lover of life and devoted father, grandfather and friend. He enjoyed woodworking and cooking. Family was very important to him and his happiest times were spent with his grandchildren. He was always willing to help and never knew a stranger. He will be greatly missed.
Boyd was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jim (Monabelle), Don, Glenn (Trudy), Bill and Bob Arledge; sisters, Evelyn (Lloyd) Smith, Charlotte Mahoney and Carolyn (Billy) Vanover; stepdaughter, Terri Chapman; grandson, Lee Ferguson; and brother-in-law, Mike Radabaugh.
He is survived by children, Douglas (Lora) Arledge, Lisa (William) Barath, Lori (Trent) Laudner and Amy Arledge; grandchildren, April (Ben) Monterotti, Holi (Will) Wilson, Jake Barath, Delaney Arledge, Mariah Arledge and Maddie Barath; great-grandchildren, Gannon Arledge, Alli Wilson, Bentley Barath, Everlee Ferguson and Knight Wilson; brothers, Larry (Linda) Arledge, and Stan Arledge; sisters, Marilyn Radabaugh and Linda (John Bailey) Arledge; sister-in-law, Ruby Arledge; and brother-in-law, Glenn Mahoney.
Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Monday, March 30, 2020, at Green Summit Cemetery, Adelphi, Ohio.
Arrangements entrusted to Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger.
Please visit www.schoedinger.com to leave fond memories of Boyd.