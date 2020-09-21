Boyd N. Fosnaugh, 96, of Lancaster, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020.
He was born on April 2, 1924 to the late Walter Ray and Flota Fosnaugh of Amanda, Ohio.
Boyd was a graduate of Walnut Township School in 1942. He was a lifelong farmer.
Boyd is preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Donna D. Fosnaugh; and by brothers, Carl, Lloyd, and Earl Fosnaugh.
He is survived by sons, Gayle (Suzanne) and Neil (Lorraine) Fosnaugh. He is also survived by grandchildren, Michael (Rudi) Fosnaugh, Deborah (Dan) Roe, Matthew (Jaime) Fosnaugh, David (Emily) Fosnaugh, Adam (Rina) Fosnaugh, Sarah Fosnaugh, Rachel Fosnaugh, and Nathan Fosnaugh. He has nine great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at Amanda Township Cemetery at a later date.
Online memorial site: www.forevermissed.com/boyd-n-fosnaugh.