Bradley A. Cook

Bradley Allen Cook, 46, of Circleville passed away on Sept. 29, 2019.
He was born on Oct. 24, 1972 in Columbus to Jack and Nita (Grant) Cook.
Bradley is preceded by his father, Jack Cook; and brother, Brian Cook.
Bradley attended Emmett Chapel Church, was on Special Olympics teams including basketball, softball, track and field and bowling. He was a fixture during Pumpkin Show at the Emmett Chapel booth and never met a stranger.
Bradley is survived by his mother, Nita Cook; sister, Sheri (Kevin) Quincel; and by nieces and nephews, Jarrett, Noah, Kaylee Quincel, Leah and Cameron Cook; and by several cousins; and a host of care providers.
Funeral service will be held on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home with burial to follow in Forest Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 4-8 p.m.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Pickaway County Special Olympics.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.