Bradley Blevins

Chillicothe - Bradley A. Blevins, 35, of Chillicothe, died on July 21, 2021, as a result of injuries sustained in an accident.
He was born Jan. 27, 1986, in Columbus, Ohio, to the late Todd A. and Ivalene (Donahue) Blevins.
Surviving are his paternal grandparents, Carl "Bud" and Peggy Blevins, of Circleville; his twin brother, Brandon T. Blevins, of Chillicothe; sister, Trina Starling; and brother, Mike Starling, both of Chillicothe; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; including special aunts, Lynn Blevins and Beth Reisinger.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a niece, Bobbi Jo Starling.
Good people pass away; the godly often die before their time. But no one seems to care or wonder why. No one seems to understand that God is protecting them from the evil to come.
For those who follow godly paths will rest in peace when they die. Isaiah 57:1-2
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, in Rowland Cemetery with Rev. Steve Schmidt officiating.
