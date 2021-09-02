Laurelville - Brandon Michel Eveland, 37, of Laurelville, passed away on Aug. 27, 2021.
He was born on Sept. 8, 1983 in Columbus to Michel and Connie (Dollison) Eveland.
He was a 2002 graduate of Logan Elm High School and attended Capital University. He loved the Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Reds.
He was preceded in death by his mom, Connie Eveland; grandpa, Dwight Eveland; and grandparents, Robert "Bob" and Violet Dollison.
Brandon is survived by his children, Lilly and Dwight Eveland; father, Michel Eveland; stepmother, Kim Stahr; grandmother, June Eveland and Chantel Eveland.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Wellman Funeral Home, Laurelville with burial to follow in Green Summit Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home in Laurelville on Wednesday from 4-8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to his children's Education Fund c/o Salt Creek Valley Bank or to the funeral home in his name.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Brandon Eveland