Brenda Ashworth

Circleville - Brenda A. Ashworth, 70, of Circleville, died at 8:21 p.m., Feb. 12, 2022, at Berger Hospital following an extended illness.
She was born May 4, 1951, in Chillicothe, to the late Ira Jr. and Opal E. (Evans) McCorkle.
On March 15, 1969, she married Larry W. Ashworth, who survives.
Also surviving are her sons, Brian (Addie) Ashworth, of Westerville, and Tommy (Tennille) Ashworth, of Commercial Point; grandchildren, Ian, Lydia, Madison and Buckley Ashworth; her siblings, Mike (Kathy) McCorkle, Derre McCorkle, Dan McCorkle, Greg (Teresa) McCorkle, and Regenia (Don) Lear; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents; and a sister, Kay Ogan.
Brenda attended Voice of Hope Church. She loved spending time with her grandkids.
Her funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Feb. 18, at the Haller Funeral Home and Crematory, with Pastor Roger Webb officiating.
Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
The family is respectfully requesting those in attendance wear facial coverings.
Her online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
