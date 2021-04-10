Brenda Estep

Laurelville - Brenda L. Estep, 61, of Laurelville, passed away on April 6, 2021.
She was born July 27, 1959 in Logan.
She loved riding motorcycles and being with family and friends. She also loved Ohio State, camping and was always cleaning and rearranging furniture.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Estep; brother, Clinton Orville Queen.
Brenda is survived by her mother, Ellalee (Gillispie) Jackson; sons, Dale (Brandy) and David (Tuesday) Estep; grandchildren, Katie, Dale Jr., David Jr., Kayden and Bentley Estep and Evan Brody Hamilton; siblings, Harold (Lori), Clayton, Mary, Roger, Ronald, James (Melissa), William, Stanley and Kathy Queen; her partner, Jerry McNichols; numerous nieces and nephews; and by beloved pet, Oscar.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Wellman Funeral Home, Laurelville, with burial to follow in Green Summit Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 11-1.
COVID-19 restrictions will apply.
