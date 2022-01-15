Circleville - Brenda L. Seitz, 63, of Circleville, Ohio, passed away on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 at Grant Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.
Brenda was born on June 8, 1958 to the late William Everett and Janice Lee (Huffer) Salyers in Circleville, Ohio.
She was a 1976 graduate of Circleville High School and worked as a Payroll Specialist for Kimbell Midwest.
Brenda is survived by husband, Michael Seitz; children, Stephanie N. Worthington (Brandin Sanford), of London, and Douglas (Lindsey) Winks, of Grove City, Ashley Dail, Amanda Seitz and Andrew Seitz; grandchildren, Matthew (Taylor) Hoefer, Mya (Payton) Griffin, Savannah, Braydn and Owen Winks, Hailee and Kacey Sanford, Joshua and Jordan Perdue, Michael Martin, Angelena and William Dail, Bentley Seitz; great-grandchildren, Braxton Hoefer, Sophia Griffin; brother, Bill Salyers, of Circleville; sister, Bonnie Wolfe, of Buckeye Lake; numerous nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, Brenda is preceded in death by sister-in-law, Carol Salyers; and brother-in-law, Chris Wolfe.
Visitation will be from 6-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 19 with a memorial service at 7 p.m. with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 West Main Street, Ashville 43103.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Pickaway County Dog Shelter, 21253 Ringgold Southern Road, Circleville, Ohio 43113.
Due to COVID, masks and social distancing are encouraged.
Brenda L. Seitz