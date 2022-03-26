Chillicothe - Brent Coleman, 67, of Chillicothe, passed away on March 21, 2022.
He was born on Feb. 8, 1955 in Circleville to Ralph and Dorothy (Heeter) Coleman.
He graduated from Westfall, played basketball was an avid dart player. He loved his coffee, the outdoors, gardening, mushroom hunting and arrow head hunting.
He absolutely loved football, especially OSU and the Browns. Most of all, he enjoyed his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Loy, Bruce, Ralph and Vaughn Coleman.
Brent is survived by his son, Caleb (Kristin) Coleman; grandchildren, Kiley and Cadence Coleman, Mya and Miranda Danforth; and by siblings, William Coleman, Carolyn (Walter) Johnson, Neil (Pat) Coleman and Glenda Cook.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with burial to follow in Jackson Township Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Brent Coleman