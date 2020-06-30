Brent M. Bell, 78, passed away on June 27, 2020 at Riverside Hospital in Columbus, surrounded by his loved ones.
Brent was born on Aug. 16, 1941 in Circleville, Ohio to the late Joseph and Elsie (Brehmer) Bell.
Brent graduated from Circleville High School (in 1959) and Ohio University (in 1964) where he majored in Education and was a member of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity. Following graduation from Ohio University, Mr. Bell became a beloved teacher and coach for over 35 years for the Circleville City Schools. Coach Bell was a two-time inductee to the Circleville High School Athletics Hall of Fame and was a member of OHSAA Coaches Hall of Fame.
He coached the 1986 Circleville Tigers State Championship golf team (with a 58-1 record) and 1987 state runner-up team. “Coach” led the Tiger’s wrestling team to 10 consecutive SCOL league championships from 1971 through 1980 and coached 38 individual state wrestling qualifiers, with two state champions.
In December 2014, Coach Bell was recognized for his efforts on behalf of CHS wrestling program at the ribbon cutting ceremony for the Bell Wrestling Fieldhouse. Brent was a 56-year member of the Circleville Elks and Trinity Lutheran Church. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and golfer with a knack for pulling off a birdie from “Bell’s Acres” at the Pickaway Country Club. As Elks members can attest, Brent loved to play cards, especially euchre.
He was the number one fan of his grandkids sports activities. He enjoyed traveling the world with his wife and close friends.
Coach Bell is survived by his wife of 48 years, Rachel Baucus Bell; children, Jay (Heidi) Bell and Brittany (Greg) Keaton; grandchildren, Jake Bell, Zack Bell and Natalie Keaton.
Also surviving are his three brothers, R. Brian Bell (Diana), of Montclair, Virginia, J. Bruce Bell (Diane), of Circleville, and E. Brock Bell (Paula), of Richmond Hill, Georgia; sisters-in-law, Leslie (Thomas) Wikle, of Circleville, and Lisa River, of Chillicothe, Ohio; nieces and nephews, Christine Danzig and Stephanie Berry, JoAnn Manino, Joseph and Jason Bell, and Julie Hall, Jennifer, Amy, and Brad Bell, Brad Wikle, John Dick, Alicia Unger, and Lauren Beaulieu, and many grand-nephews and grand-nieces.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Forest Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to Circleville High School Athletic Boosters, 380 Clark Drive, Circleville, Ohio 43113.
Celebration of life “party” for Coach Bell will be held at a later date.
Due to COVID 19, social distancing will be encouraged.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.