Brian K Pace, 54, of Circleville, died Oct. 19, 2019.
He was born Oct. 23, 2019 in Dublin, Ohio, the son of Earl and Joan (Foregrave) Pace.
He was preceded in death by his mother; wife, Rubie (Beachy) Pace; and brother, Charlie.
Brian is survived by his children, Brian (Jessica), Joshua, Emilee and Matthew Beachy Pace; grandchildren, Jayden, Jordan, Kamryn and Vivian; and brothers, Scott, Thomas, Otis (Tina) and Brett Pace.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.