Brian K Pace, 54, of Circleville, died Oct. 19, 2019.

He was born Oct. 23, 2019 in Dublin, Ohio, the son of Earl and Joan (Foregrave) Pace.

He was preceded in death by his mother; wife, Rubie (Beachy) Pace; and brother, Charlie.

Brian is survived by his children, Brian (Jessica), Joshua, Emilee and Matthew Beachy Pace; grandchildren, Jayden, Jordan, Kamryn and Vivian; and brothers, Scott, Thomas, Otis (Tina) and Brett Pace.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.

