Orient - Briana J. Pangborn, 50, of Orient, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Mt. Carmel Medical in Grove City, Ohio.
Briana was born on May 26, 1971 in Columbus, Ohio.
She was a graduate of Circleville High School and was a self-employed nail tech.
Briana is preceded in death by her father, David Gillispie; and brother, David Gillispie Jr.
She is survived by husband, John F. Pangborn; daughters, Savannah and Courtney Pangborn; mother and stepfather, Ruth (Hill) and David Fish; niece and nephew, Miranda Gillispie and David Gillispie III; like sisters; cousin, Terri Wynkoop; and friend, Cheri Devors; many other friends.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with funeral service at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9 at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 West Main Street, Ashville 43103.
Interment will follow at Forest Cemetery in Circleville.
Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com. Briana Pangborn