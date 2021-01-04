Brooks E. McCoy, 76, of Williamsport, Ohio, passed away at 3:32 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 due to complications with COVID with his daughter and good friend by his side.
He was born July 2, 1944, in Pickaway County, Ohio, to Fred and Ruth Brown McCoy.
On Aug. 2, 1975, he married the former Cindy Cottrill who survives.
Also surviving are his dear mother, Ruth McCoy; his loving wife of 45 years, Cindy; daughters, Lori and Heather (Matt Anderson); grandchildren, Audra and Graham; brother, Randy (Martha) McCoy; several nieces and nephews; many close friends; and his loyal companion, Luke.
He was predeceased by his father, Fred McCoy.
Brooks served in the 38th Division of the United State Army Reserves during the Vietnam War era.
Anyone who knew Brooks, knew his love of his family, farm and coffee at Pettits with many close friends as Brooks did not meet a stranger.
To honor his wishes, a public graveside service was held in Springlawn Cemetery, Williamsport at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 with Pastor Sam Harnish officiating.
Military graveside rites will be conducted by the Circleville AMVETS Honor Guard.
Per COVID-19 guidelines, masks and maintain social distancing.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Ware Funeral Home.
