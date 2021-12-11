Bruce Holter

Thurman, Ohio - Bruce Allen Holter, 93, passed away peacefully Dec. 8, 2021 at Holzer Medical Center in Gallipolis, Ohio.
He was born on Oct. 2, 1928 in Lock Haven, Pennsylvania to Edgar A. and Velma Shawley Holter.
Bruce joined the Army Air Corp right out of high school and later was in the US Air Force.
He graduated from Indiana Tech Institute in 1968 with a degree in math and electrical and electronic engineering.
He moved to Columbus shortly after and started working at Columbia Gas of Ohio as in engineer until in retired in 1989.
He raised his daughter, Kelle, by himself and all of her friends loved him and always called him Mr. Bruce.
Since growing up in Lock Haven, he had a love of aviation at an early age. He worked at piper for a few years and with his GI Bill, he learned to fly at Lock Haven too. He later became a flight instructor and logged over 22,000 hours in the air.
He was a flight instructor at OSU, Bolton Field, Pickaway, Ross County and Fairfield County. He loved teaching his students and flying all the time. He had a dog, Sugar, that flew with him for over 2,000 hours. I'm sure she was there to greet him in Heaven.
His love of flying led him to his wife, Melissa Burchett Holter. They were married on Dec. 31, 2003 and lived many happy years together in several different places: Lancaster, Ohio, Norwalk, Connecticut, and Las Vegas, Nevada before recently moving back to Ohio.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Edrie "Moey" Johnsen and Elaine Dickey.
Also a brother, Gerald "Peg" Holter. He was also preceded in death by an infant son, Edgar Willard Holter.
In addition to his wife, Melissa, of Thurman, Ohio, he is survived by daughter, Kelle Holomalia, of Newport, North Carolina, and Stevie Miller, of Beaufort, North Carolina; grandchildren, Brianna Allen "Quincy," of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Jordan "Julie" Holomalia, of Park City, Kansas; great-grandchildren, Roman Allen, of Las Vegas, and Evelyn Holomalia, of Park City, Kansas.
He loved his family so much and was so proud of both of his grandchildren and especially his grandson for following in his footsteps and joining the US Air Force. He was affectionally known as Papa to his great-grandchildren.
He was also survived by his beloved pets, Elvis, Koko, Princess, Priscilla and PJ, Matt and Miss Kitty.
He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Jim Dickey, of Beech Creek, Pennsylvania; and several nieces and nephews; and many friends.
He is also survived by in-laws, Jarrel and Brenda Burchett, of Oak Hill, Ohio; and brother-in-law, Kevin "Misty" Burchett, of Oak Hill; and niece, Alyssa Burchett; and nephew, Koltin Burchett.
A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 1 p.m. at Schmidt's in German Village. 240 East Kossuth Street, Columbus, Ohio.
All our welcome, but we ask you RSVP to mholter1@icloud.com.
In lieu of flowers, we ask you donate to Bruce's favorite pet rescue where two of his puppies came from: The Road Home Animal Project in Ohio (https://www.paypal.com/us/fundraiser/charity/146679. Bruce Holter