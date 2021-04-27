Circleville - Byron F. Carter passed away peacefully on March 18, 2021, at Spring Hill, Florida, surrounded by his loving family.
Born on Jan. 14, 1937 in Circleville, Ohio to Thomas F. Carter and Rinda M. Anderson, both deceased.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Ethel M. Carter; daughters, Lisa M. Ragland (Dan), of Jackson, Ohio; and grandchildren, John, Daniel, and Samantha Ragland.
Daughter, Chari Carter, preceded in death; one son, Tyler Billups, of Virginia.
Also survived by one brother, Thomas M. Carter, Phoenix, Arizona; and many nieces, cousins and friends.
He served his country in the US Army as a machine gunner and later became a member of the Army Field Band located in Hawaii. He left the service and was hired at the DuPont Plant in Circleville.
He retired in 1998 with over 35 years of service. After moving from Ohio and Maryland to Spring Hill, Florida in the early 1998, he enjoyed spending time in Florida and his Ohio home. He was an active member in the Circleville Pumpkin Show and Adelphi Bands in Ohio and the Timber Pines Big Band in Florida.
His love of music was shared and enjoyed by all that knew him. He was a member of Heber Lodge No. 501 for over 50 years. He was an active member of Crossroad Church, Circleville, Ohio and Brooksville Wesyln Church, Brooksville, Florida. His love of God was shared by all who came in contact with him.
The remains were cremated and burial will be conducted by Wellman Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be held at Brown's Chapel Cemetery on April 30 at 11 a.m. with Dr. David Lattimer officiating.
A memorial service will be held at Crossroads Church, 5679 Tarlton Pike on May 1, 2021 with visitation starting at 10 a.m. and memorial service beginning at 11.
Memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Church.
COVID-19 restrictions will apply.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Byron Carter