Logan - Calvin Carl Weaver was born in Hocking County to Adrian Kenneth and Julia Adams Weaver.
He was born on Dec. 31, 1931. He would have been 90 years of age on his birthday.
Calvin was a graduate from Starr-Washington High School in Union Furnace in 1950. He was a veteran of the Korean War. He worked for the DuPont Company for 27 1/2 years and retired on his 60th birthday.
After retirement, he went to work for Voss Brothers John Deere in Powell. He worked there until his first wife became ill and needed his care.
He had a passion for John Deere mowers and loved to work on them.
He is survived by his wife, Loberta (Bertie Cline) Weaver, of 24 years; brother, Johnny (Nina) Weaver; sisters, Helen Weaver and Velma Jean (David) Sanchez; sister-in-law, Audrey Weaver; son, David Carl Weaver, of Laurelville; daughters, Nanette Benroth, of Circleville, and Rebecca (James) Voss, Circleville; many grandchildren; nephews and nieces; and special family from Logan area, Debi and Steve Tootle, and their families, Dustin Tootle and Katy Smith and family, Cody Tootle, Eric and Amanda Levering, and their family, Mary Kay Thompson, of Circleville.
Calvin was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Kenneth, Robert and infant Ronald; sisters, Myrtle Bell and Dixie Rowe; and his first wife, Carol Redick Weaver.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with burial to follow in Floral Hills Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 2-7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Pickaway Senior Center or Meals on Wheels.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Calvin C. Weaver