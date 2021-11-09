Carl DeBruin

Circleville - Carl Peter DeBruin, the patriarch of the Circleville DeBruin clan, passed away at the age of 90, on Nov. 6, 2021 at 2:15 am.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Madge; his daughter-in-law, Patty; brothers-in-law, Bob Grubb, John Boesiger, and John Woodruff; and his parents, Albert DeBruin and Delia DeBruin (neé Sanderfoot).
An only child, he was born April 1, 1931, in Brillion, Wisconsin and grew up in Appleton, Wisconsin.
He was active in drum and bugle corps as a youth and played several halftime shows at the Green Bay Packer Lambeau Field.
Carl was also active in Boy Scouts and achieved Eagle Scout rank. After high school, Carl enlisted in the newly formed Air Force where he served as a staff sergeant in Alaska and was a photographer during the Korean War. He received a National Defense Service Medal.
At the end of his tour, he was stationed at Rickenbacker Air Force Base in Lockbourne, Ohio. It was there that he met Madge Marie Boesiger, whom he married on Oct. 9, 1954, at St. Mary's in Groveport, Ohio.
The couple was married 66 years until her recent passing this past July. Carl built their own house on Bolender-Pontius Road in the early 1960's, where they lived the rest of their lives.
Professionally, Carl was an engineer at Container Corp for several years. He also was the lead engineer at Circleville Metalworks and at one point, was part of a startup sheet metal shop.
He also did work designing and building the Portsmouth nuclear reactor plant and taught air conditioning technicians.
Carl has several interesting engineering claims to fame. He invented the black liquor digester paper process. Additionally, he designed the super cheese shredder at Totino's pizza, which literally shreds tons of mozzarella an hour, as well as the original equipment to make Totino's pizza rolls.
Carl also designed the updated pan for the giant pumpkin pie for the Circleville Pumpkin Show and helped engineer the pumpkin water tower.
In addition to his own career, he supported Madge's entrepreneurship at Madge's Ceramics where they sold ceramics, porcelain dolls, and stamps.
After retiring from his technical career, he had a second career from 1993 until 2015 in her ceramic shop taking over mold and firing production while Madge taught classes. At one point, their shop had over 15,000 different mold designs.
Carl was active in the community. When his sons were young, he was involved with 4-H for 30 years, teaching electricity and electronics. He was an active member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church and a great voice in their choir for 61 years.
Carl was a frequent and supportive fan of Logan Elm sports, Ohio State football, and a lifelong Green Bay Packers fan.
Family was extremely important to Carl. He raised seven successful sons, all of whom graduated from The Ohio State University. He also enjoyed his numerous grand and great-grandchildren and frequent family events such as reunions, camping trips, and parties.
He spent the last several years taking care of his beloved wife at home, despite her fight with Alzheimer's.
Left to mourn are his sons, Steve ,of Millersport, Bruce (Luci), of Gray, Tennessee, Carl (Lori), of Stoutsville, Gene (Toni), of Good Hope, Trent (Patty), of Athens, Ohio, Brian (Nora), of Bloomingburg, and Mark (Sarah Jordan), London, Ohio; 21 grandchildren, Beth, Annie, Megan, Caitlin, Courtney, Derek, Brett, Garrett, Natalie, Sarah, Luke, Dallas, Grant, Jed, Hannah, Claire, Teddy, Simon, Henry, Belle, and Kali; and numerous great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Annie Louise Schooley, Barbara Woodruff, and Louise Boesiger, as well as nieces and nephews.
A special thanks to the staff at Logan Elm Health Care Center and Heartland Hospice for their support, as well as to Maria and Bob Polacek and family.
Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church.
Burial will be in St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Joseph Catholic Church or Heartland Hospice.
Carl DeBruin