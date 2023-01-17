Lancaster - Carl "Pat" Stump, 91, of Lancaster made his Heavenly Flight on January 13, 2023. He was born on January 3, 1932 in Hocking County to Carl and Fanchion (Fetherolf) Stump. He was a member of Open Door Freewill Baptist Church where he served as elder, member of Millwright Local 1241 for 55 years. The greatest joy of his life was the love of his family and the great outdoors. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 32 years Mary (Griffith) Stump, sons Bruce and Rod Stump, granddaughter Jenny Stump, sisters Rose Norton, Marie Whitcraft, Marlene McNichols, Ruth Moore, Esther Henson, Alice Groves and Betty Hatzo mother of his children Betty Jarrell. Pat is survived by his children Beverly (Ronald) Cheadle, Carla (Jeffrey) Ayers, Robin (Fred) Beaver, Vickie (Carl) Moore, step-sons Dave (Susie) Bash and Ronald (Deb) Bash, daughter-in-law Joan Stump, 17 grandchildren, 40 great grandchildren, 26 great, great grandchildren, numerous step grandchildren, sister Audrey (Bob) Azbell, numerous nieces and nephews, special friend Chuck Cogdill, his beloved dog Ginger and his church family. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Wellman Funeral Home with burial to follow in Amanda Township Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday at the funeral home from 4-6 p.m. and again on Thursday from 10-11. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Carl "Pat" Stump
