Circleville - Carl Smith, 99, of Circleville, Ohio, passed away on Jan. 19, 2022.
Carl was born July 10, 1922 in Circleville to James and Bethel Smith.
Carl was a truck driver, welder, delivery driver, and an all-around "Jack of all Trades."
He is preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Richard (Beulah) Smith, James Smith, Samuel (Betty) Smith, George Smith, Dorothy Hall, Bessie (Aaron) Carroll, Alice (Charles) Fields and Esther (William) Yarborough.
Carl is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Patricia (Whitten) Smith; and his children, Greg (Dawn) Myers, Brian (Carol) Radcliff, Jon (Brenda) Radcliff, and Susan "Gaye" (Kevin) Plummer.
Carl will also be missed by 13 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sister-in-law, Lucille Smith; and many nieces, nephews and friends; as well as his beloved dog, Peaches.
Carl's family will have private services with burial at Forest Cemetery, Circleville.
Care entrusted to Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral and Cremation Service.
Please visit www.schoedinger.com to leave memories and condolences. Carl Smith