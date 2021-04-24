Circleville - Carl R. Spangler, 83, of Circleville, Ohio, passed away on Friday, April 23, 2021.
Carl was born on Jan. 20, 1938 in Circleville to the late Raymond and Audrey (Young).
Carl attended Walnut School and served in the U.S. Army. Carl was retired from Owens Corning, a member of Freedom Christian Fellowship of Grove City, enjoyed hunting and fishing, loved playing basketball with his grandkids and loved Polar pop.
Along with his parents, Carl is preceded in death by his brothers, Paul and Harold; and sisters, Mildred and Mary.
Carl is survived by his wife, Jenny (Brady), of 55 years; daughters, Carla (Joel) Webb, of Chillicothe, and Melissa (Chad) Cline, of Orient; grandchildren, Derrick (Jenny) Webb, Marissa (Christian) Spradlin, Ryan Cline, Nathan Cline; great-grandchildren, Cayden, Matthew, and Austin, Lyllian, Rosalie, Clayton, and one on the way, Paisley. He is also survived by a brother, Ralph Spangler; and a sister, Dorothy Foxhall; numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends may call on Sunday, April 25, 2021 at the Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 West Main Street, Ashville, Ohio from 4 - 6 p.m. with a funeral service to be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 26 with Pastor Chad Cline officiating.
Interment will follow at Reber Hill Cemetery with AMVETS Military Honors.
Family requests lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Heartland Hospice, 116 Morris Road, Suite B, Circleville, OHhio43113.
Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are encouraged.
Arrangements and care of family by Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, Ashville.
Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com. Carl Spangler