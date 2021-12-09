Circleville - Carla Sue Snapp Mavis, 65, passed away tragically on Dec. 2, 2021, due to an automobile accident.
Born Oct. 29, 1956 to Carl and Marilyn Douglas Snapp in Springfield, Ohio, Carla grew up in West Central Ohio and graduated from Tecumseh High School in New Carlisle, Ohio, where her dad was principal.
She graduated from Capital University with a degree in education. along with a master's degree from Ohio University.
Her first teaching position was at Circleville City Schools, and it was in Circleville that she met and married the love of her life, Fred, and had 42 years of happiness and devotion to each other.
The family moved to Chillicothe and then to Jackson, Ohio, where Carla continued teaching, working for many years at Vinton County Schools.
She retired in 2012 and Carla and Fred moved back to Circleville. Carla was active in the Pickaway retired teachers association and Delta Kappa Gamma.
She was passionate about her church and devoted much of her retirement to the Presbyterian Church where she presently served as Clerk of Session. She held many positions in the local church, the Presbytery and the Synod and especially enjoyed the annual Synod Summer Camps.
Carla leaves to mourn her passing many family and friends, including her husband, Fred K. Mavis; son, Kelson Carl Mavis (Marie), of Jacksonville, Florida; and daughter, Marie Ellen Selm (Paul), of Orient, Ohio; four grandchildren; brothers, Tim Snapp and Mike Snapp.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
A private interment service will be held Dec. 10.
A celebration of life service will be held Jan. 15 at the Presbyterian Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation to the Circleville Presbyterian Church.
Arrangements entrusted to Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral and Cremation Service.
Please visit www.schoedinger.com to leave memories and condolences for Carla's family. Carla Mavis