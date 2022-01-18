Commercial Point - Carla S. Draise, 59, of Commercial Point, Ohio, passed away Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 at Mt. Carmel Grove City.
She was born on March 13, 1962 in Columbus, Ohio.
Carla was a graduate of Teay Valley High School Class of 1980 and most of her career, worked as a Floral Designer.
She loved her family and adored her grandsons.
Preceded in death by her mother, Carol S. (Cook) Ramsay; and a grandson, Remmington.
Survived by her husband, Howard L.; children, Nathan Draise and Autumn (Austin) Stiles; her father, Tom Ramsay; grandsons, Gunner and Ruger Stiles; brothers, Tom (Paula) Ramsay and Allen (Chris) Ramsay; nieces, Caitlin (John Werzinske) Ramsay and Whitney (David) Baxter; aunts, Barbara Marshall, Nancy Cook, and Marjorie Ramsay; special friends, Tom and Sonja Conner; numerous cousins and many friends.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Jan. 18 from 4-7 p.m. at the Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 West Main Street, Ashville, with a service to follow at 7 with Rev. Mike Johnson officiating.
In lieu of flowers, family request memorials to be made to Peace Free Lutheran Church, 28 Elm Street, Canal Winchester, 43110, or Pickaway County Dog Shelter, 21253 Ringgold Southern Road, Circleville 43113.
Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are encouraged.
Online condolences to olivercheekfuneralhome.com.
Carla S. Draise