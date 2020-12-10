Carletta Mae Booth, 89 of Ashville, OH passed away at home on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. She was born on May 8, 1931 to the late Avery and Crete (McCallister) Harris in Ashville. She was a homemaker and enjoyed taking care of her family and loved by all. She was a member of Ashville CCCU.
Besides her parents, Carletta was preceded in death by a daughter Donsell A. Shaffer; brothers, Rodney, Billy, and Arthur Harris; sister Rolene Nungester.
Carletta is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Ernest Booth; children Judy Shover, Ernest Jr. (Mary Louise) Booth, Brenda (Gordon) Ward, Roger (Ellen) Booth, Georgia Hughes, Peggy (Tim) Burns, Francie (Brad) Craiglow, Gloria Ellyson, and Billy Booth (Larry Stone); numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, and a host of great great grandchildren; sisters and brothers, Nancy (Tom) Bausum, Charles (Sharon) Harris, Iva Lynch, and Barbara (James) Haywood; sister-in-law, Sue Harris; many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thurs. Dec. 10th and from 11:00 a.m. Friday Dec. 11, 2020 until the Service at 1:00 p.m. at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St. Ashville 43103 with Rev. Gordon Ward officiating. Interment will follow at Harrison Township Cemetery. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are encouraged.
