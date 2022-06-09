Carol Chafin

Ashville, OH - Carol E. Chafin, age 79, of Ashville, OH passed away March 17, 2022. She was born October 11, 1942 in Wadsworth, OH to the late Harold and Verona Jacobs. With her high attention to detail and accuracy, Carol excelled in her career as a Paralegal in the legal community. She enjoyed searching through the dusty old courthouse books. In her retirement, Carol focused her attention to genealogical research. She enjoyed the hunt. Predictably, her membership with Palatines to America (a non-profit that studies the emigration of German-speaking individuals to North America) turned into more formal roles with this association. Carol lived for her grandchildren Nick and Caroline. She worked to ensure that they were exposed to different interests and fostered a love of learning. Carol's care for animals came from her heart. Her cats; Joey and Sammy provided her with joy. Their future care was a repeated and significant topic of conversation. Nearly three years ago, she received her diagnosis of ovarian cancer, stage four. Through the excellent care from the Bing Cancer Center at Riverside, she was able to prolong her life. She did everything possible to abate the disease. For all the women who read this, or for those who have women in your life, screen early for ovarian cancer. Special thanks to the impressive Hospice staff at Ohio Health for their care. They provided a wide range of service and support to allow Carol to spend her last days at home. The nurses and staff met and developed a genuine relationship with her well before she needed assistance. When she did need assistance, there were familiar faces she trusted. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Henry Chafin; son, Philip Chafin; and brother, Allen Jacobs. Survivors include her son, Matthew (Julie) Chafin; step son, Michael Chafin; grandchildren, Nicholas, Caroline, Blaine, Ally and Gracyn; great grandchildren, Callie and Archie. Family and friends may visit 1-3:00pm on Sunday, June 12, at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St. Canal Winchester, OH 43110. A memorial mass will begin at 9:00am on Monday, June 13, at St John XXIII, 5170 Winchester Southern Rd, Canal Winchester, OH 43110. Interment will be at Reber Hill Cemetery, Ashville, OH. Online condolences may be found at www.spencefuneralhome.com. Carol Chafin
To plant a tree in memory of Carol Chafin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
