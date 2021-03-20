Oakland - Carol A. Danner, age 77 of Oakland, passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at her residence.
She was born Aug. 6, 1943 in Columbus, the daughter of the late Robert and Lucille (Fuhr) Pemberton.
Carol loved the Reds and the Bengals. She was a member of the Oakland Methodist Church and loved time spent with family.
She is survived by her children, Jeffrey S. (Kelly) Danner and Tracie R. Fletcher, both of Oakland; grandchildren, Jessica N. (Kenneth Howard III) Danner, Jeffrey S. Danner Jr., Victoria L. (John) Castleberry, and Zackery Tyler Neff; grandma to many others in the community; brother, Jim (Debbie) Pemberton, of Ft. Myers, Florida; nephews, Chris and Ross Pemberton.
She is preceded in death by her parents; stepson, Kenneth N. Danner Jr.; special granddaughter, Sadie L. Danner.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, March 22, 2021 at Taylor-Theller Funeral Home, Amanda.
Interment will follow at 1 p.m. at Dublin Cemetery.
Family will receive friends from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
The funeral may also be viewed live at the funeral home's Facebook page.
In accordance with state mandates, COVID protocols, including facial coverings and social distancing, will be followed.
Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist with Carol's expenses.
Condolences may be made at www.mytaylorfuneralhome.com. Carol Danner