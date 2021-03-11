South Bloomfield - Carol Lynn Welsh, 72, of South Bloomfield, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Doctor's West Hospital in Columbus.
Carol was born on Aug. 27, 1948 to the late Charles A. and Jessie E. (Tustin) Jackson in Columbus, Ohio.
Carol was a 1966 Teays Valley graduate, worked 30 years for Reynolds/Aleris Metals and was a member of Zion UMC. Carol loved spending time with her family and creating memories and traditions. She and Bill were avid bakers and won many ribbons in local competitions and The Ohio State Fair.
They also served for years as volunteer bakers for Pickaway County Hospice, providing thousands of homemade cookies to patients. She enjoyed festivals, vacations (especially Niagara Falls) and casino getaways. She lived by the motto, "Variety is the spice to life," and instilled that in her family.
Besides her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her sister, Evelyn.
Carol is survived by husband of 53 years, Bill Welsh; daughters, Kelly (Mike) Spriggs, Kerry (Jamey) Timmons and Tai Welsh; grandsons, Michael (Meghan) Spriggs and Zach (Bailey) Spriggs; great-grandchildren, Simon and Teagan; brother, Chuck (Cindy) Jackson; nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, March 14 followed by a memorial service at 4 p.m. at Zion United Methodist Church, 42 Plum Street, Ashville 43103 with Pastor Ty Myers officiating.
Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are encouraged.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Zion UMC or Ashville Community Men's Club.
The family would like to also thank all the healthcare workers that helped Carol.
Arrangements and Care of Family by Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, Ashville.
Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com. Carol L. Welsh