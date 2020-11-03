Carol M. Brown Giffin, 84, of Circleville passed away on October 29, 2020. She was born on June 18, 1936 in Circleville to Charles and Edna (Stevenson) Davis. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband’s Charles Brown and Lewis Giffin, brother Charles “Sonny” Davis and by sisters Linda Brown and Patty Myers. Carol is survived by her children SueEllen (Don) Rutter, Charles W. Brown Jr., LeeAnn (Jeff) Herron, Daniel W. L. (Brenda) Brown, Kathy (Mike) Graves, stepchildren Mary Lou Williams, George Giffin, Donna Hoyd, 22 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, 1 great, great grandchild, 7 step grandchildren, sister Louise Poling and by brothers James and Dale Davis. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with Pastor Jeff Palmer officiating with burial to follow in Hitler-Ludwig Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1. Please follow COVID-19 restrictions.
In this unusual time we know that gatherings are difficult for some people. We wanted to offer a chance to honor Carol Brown Giffin. The white dove was a symbol of peace and comfort for her. We want to invite any friend or family to bring a white dove decoration to remind the world that there is still hope and that we all need peace. You can bring your white dove decoration to Clearcreek Church, 220 Nicholas Drive, Circleville. Please place it on the lawn, if you want to add a note for the family the church will make sure the family gets them. In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to Clearcreek Church in Carols’ name to help the church with God’s work. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com