Kingston - Virginia Carol (Carter) Patterson, 77, of Kingston, passed away peacefully at Riverside Methodist Hospital surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on Feb. 8, 1944, in Marion County, Ohio, to the late Willard and Golda (Crabtree) Carter.
Carol was the loving wife of the late Dale Eugene Patterson, whom she married on Jan. 30, 1964.
Carol is survived by her daughter, Ginger Patterson; and her grandchildren, who she raised, Ariel Stein, Ann Shelby, and Katherine Shelby.
She is also survived by her brother, Eugene (Betty) Carter; sister, Dorothy Coates; special friend, Barbara Allen; as well as many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; father and mother-in-law, Earl and Evelyn Patterson; brother, Edward Carter; sister, Delores (Robert) Fetherolf; and brother-in-law, Donald Coates.
She graduated high school from God's Bible School in Cincinnati, Ohio, in 1962. She was a founding member of the Green Township Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary in 1975 and served as a volunteer EMT for over 20 years.
She had a passion for cooking, collecting cookbooks, antiquing, and spent much of her time reading. She experienced her greatest enjoyment when caring for and spending time with her grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Jan. 6 at 11 a.m. at the Hill Funeral Home, Kingston.
Burial will follow in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Kingston.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at Hill's.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ross County Board of Developmental Disabilities at 11268 County Road 550, Chillicothe, Ohio 45601.
Condolences and floral gifts can be made on Carol's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com. Carol Patterson