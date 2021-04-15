Ashville - Carol S. Ramsay, age 81, passed away with her family by her side on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.
A lifelong resident of Pickaway County, Carol was born on Jan. 14, 1940 to Roland and Mabel (Brown) Cook.
She was a 1958 graduate of Walnut High School. Carol, along with her husband, were owners of Ramsay's Floral Shop, in Ashville, for 36 years. She was the Fiscal Officer for Walnut Township for 16 years, until her retirement in 2020.
Carol was a member of Peace Free Lutheran Church in Canal Winchester. She was a 25-year member of the Ashville Women's Civic Club and a recipient of the Women's Civic Club's Woman of the Year. Carol was also the recipient of the Grand Encampment Knights Templar of the US Companion of the Temple Award.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; two sisters; and great-grandson, Remington.
Carol is survived by her husband of 59 years, Tom; daughter, Carla (Howard) Draise; sons, Tom (Paula) and Allen (Chris); grandchildren, Nathan Draise, Caitlin (John Werzinske) Ramsay, Whitney (David) Baxter and Autumn (Austin) Stiles; great-grandchildren, Gunner and Ruger Stiles; sister, Barbara Marshall; sisters-in-law, Nancy Cook and Marjorie Ramsay; many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 9:30-11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 16 with funeral service following at 11 a.m. at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 West Main Street, Ashville 43103, with Rev. Mike Johnson officiating.
Interment will follow at Reber Hill Cemetery, Ashville.
Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are encouraged.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Peace Free Lutheran Church, 28 Elm Street, Canal Winchester, Ohio 43110.
Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com.
Carol Ramsay