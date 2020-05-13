Carol S. Gregory

Carol Sue (Crabtree) Gregory, 76, of Amanda, died in the early morning hours of Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at FairHope Hospice, of Lancaster, following an extended illness.
She was born on Oct. 7, 1943, in Lucasville, daughter of the late John Clifford and Esta (Wheeler) Crabtree.
She was the wife of the late Charles Hugh Gregory, whom she married Dec. 31,1964.
Sue was predeceased by her brothers, Donald and Michael Crabtree.
She is survived by her daughter, Rita (Jerry) Hoffman; and son, David (Heather) Gregory; grandchildren, Jeremy (Megan) Hoffman, Justin Hoffman, Autumn and Collin Gregory; sister, Joyce Elaine Crabtree; and sister-in-law, Dreama Coleen Crabtree; brother-in-law, Robert (Maryann) Gregory; and all of her beloved nieces and nephews and their families.
Sue enjoyed years of work as a floral designer for Big Bear grocery, as an administrative assistant for Mid State Physical Therapy and perhaps most significantly, as a teacher’s aide for Laurelville School District. Her heart was profoundly touched by the students she worked with, and she thought of them fondly all of her days. Sue dearly enjoyed her friendships with Jami Moody Lowery and Ellen Roe. Sue’s family is deeply grateful for the compassion and exceptional care Sue received in the hands of Laurie, Lisa, Amber and Heidi with FairHope Hospice of Lancaster. The family encourages donations to FairHope in Sue’s memory.
In light of the nationwide response to COVID-19, no public services will be observed.
A private funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 14 at the Hill Funeral Home, Kingston with Rev. Greg Gardner officiating.
Burial will follow in Tarlton Cemetery.
Condolences and floral gifts can be made on Sue’s online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com.