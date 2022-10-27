Carol Wallace

Circleville - Carol Jo Wallace, 68 of Circleville, Ohio, passed away on October 23, 2022. She passed peacefully with her daughters, Jolyn and Cassie at her side. Carol was born to John and Ethel Milliken on January 20, 1954 in Karlsruhe, Germany. She is survived by her husband Tomm Wallace; daughters Jolyn (Tony) Pugh, Cassie (Chad) Spradlin; Grandchildren, Cade and Abbie Pugh and Alec and Sophia Spradlin. She was loved by many nieces, nephews, cousins, siblings and friends. Carol had stepchildren, Courtney (Ben) Brewer and Derek (Amanda) Wallace, along with their children Dylan Wallace, Shelby and Graham Brewer.

