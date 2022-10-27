Carol Wallace

Circleville - Carol Jo Wallace, 68 of Circleville, Ohio, passed away on October 23, 2022. She passed peacefully with her daughters, Jolyn and Cassie at her side. Carol was born to John and Ethel Milliken on January 20, 1954 in Karlsruhe, Germany. She is survived by her husband Tomm Wallace; daughters Jolyn (Tony) Pugh, Cassie (Chad) Spradlin; Grandchildren, Cade and Abbie Pugh and Alec and Sophia Spradlin. She was loved by many nieces, nephews, cousins, siblings and friends. Carol had stepchildren, Courtney (Ben) Brewer and Derek (Amanda) Wallace, along with their children Dylan Wallace, Shelby and Graham Brewer.
She had fond memories of being an army brat and of the locations they lived during their time in the service. She was raised after the age of 9 in Coalton, Ohio. She remained in Coalton to raise her girls until her retirement in 2019 when she moved to Circleville, Ohio. She and Tomm moved to Circleville to be closer to their children and grandchildren. Although she had more time on her hands after retirement, she never got the hang of drawing. She was the worst Pictionary teammate ever. She did love to dance, read, camp, and spending time with family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Kingston Mound Manor Community Building on November 5, 2022 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Family and Friends are encouraged to drop by and share memories of Carol. Carol wished for her passing to be a celebration and not a time of sadness.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Fairfield County, 625 Garfield Avenue, Suite E, Lancaster, Ohio 43130, in her honor.