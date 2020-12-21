Carole A. Leib passed away comfortably and peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 16 at Berger Hospital at age 83.
Born Feb. 4, 1937 in Calumet, Michigan, her family and a close network of friends were her passions. She never missed an opportunity to get “her boys” and their extended families together for a family meal, to share stories and laugh. An avid reader and lifelong learner, she devoured books going through several in a week.
A child of divorce, Carole carried on a search for her missing siblings throughout much of her adult life. She connected with her brother Robert Niemi and they forged a close and lasting bond.
Survived by sons, Gregg (Roxy), Eric (Megan), Kurt (Nikki) and Daryl (Kim); grandchildren, Michael, Katie, Megan, Connor, Bailey, Sydney, Alexis, Sam, Audrey, Austin, Alyson, Taylor, Sheldon Brady and Owen Brady; and many great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Kenneth; mother, Audrey Manninen; father, Robert Niemi; and brother, James Kangas.
A memorial service will be conducted in 2021 at St. Phillips Episcopal Church followed by burial in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.
Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Pickaway County District Public Library, 1160 North Court Street, Circleville, Ohio 43113.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.