Lancaster - Carole J. Niemann, age 62, of Lancaster, formerly of Logan, died unexpectedly Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021 in Lancaster, Ohio.
She was born May 11, 1958 in Tarlton, Ohio, one of 13 children to George and Betty (Weaver) Clifton.
Carole was employed at Dairy Mart for over 20 years. Most recently, she worked for Hocking Valley Laser for the last several years. She was a graduate of Logan Elm High School, Class of 1977.
She will be dearly missed by her husband of 32 years, David E.; her daughter, Sally Niemann; and beloved grandson, Jackson.
Also survived by eight brothers and sisters, Sandra "Susie" (Tim) Couch, Mike (Mary Jane) Clifton, Richard (Wilma) Clifton, Judy (Albert) Benak, Willie Clifton, Donald (Laura) Clifton, Becky (Joey) McNichols and Ruth (Ted) Wells; sister-in-law, Judy Clifton; and numerous nieces and nephews and many friends.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Edith Forsythe and Marsha Smith; and two brothers, George Clifton and Robert Clifton; and a nephew, Bub Mumaw.
Carole loved spending time with her family, especially spoiling her grandson, Jackson. She never met a stranger, loved life and was always cheerful and happy-go-lucky. Carole loved to cook for family gatherings, especially by making candy and fudge.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 at Defenbaugh-Wise Schoedinger, 151 East Main Street, Circleville, Ohio 43113, where funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Thursday.
Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating.
Interment to follow Hitler Ludwig Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Carole's family to go toward helping defray her funeral costs.
Attendance levels will be monitored to be in compliance with social distancing and all guests are required to wear face masks.
Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a memory or send condolences to Carole's family. Carole Niemann