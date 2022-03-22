Circleville - Carole Schoonover, 78, of Circleville, passed away on March 17, 2022 at her residence.
She was born on April 14, 1943 in Sheerness, Kent, England, the daughter of Walter and Gladys (May) Lobban.
She was a member of the Royal Air Force.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert Schoonover; and brother, Malcolm Lobban.
She is survived by her daughter, Colleen (Sam) Webb; granddaughter, Hannah; and sister, Jackie Hogan.
Celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 4 p.m. at the New Life Assembly of God 7766 Stoutsville Pike, Circleville, Ohio.
Friends may call from 2 p.m. until the time of service on Tuesday.
Memorial contributions may be made to Haven House.
Online condolences may be made at www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Carole Schoonover